On the Road Again

Another road trip - this time I slept more than took photos. The few that I did take - had camera problems. Let's see. I just got back and am trying to sort them out. Thought I better load one in the meantime.



This is at the beginning of the Karoo (Just past De Doorns) on route to Montagu (where I overnighted). Have not been in the Karoo for a few years, and forgot how arid and dry the area is. No trees in sight - anywhere. Any piece of land with a tree is King.



The Karoo is a semi-desert natural region of South Africa



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe