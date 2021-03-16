Previous
On the Road Again by ninaganci
On the Road Again

Another road trip - this time I slept more than took photos. The few that I did take - had camera problems. Let's see. I just got back and am trying to sort them out. Thought I better load one in the meantime.

This is at the beginning of the Karoo (Just past De Doorns) on route to Montagu (where I overnighted). Have not been in the Karoo for a few years, and forgot how arid and dry the area is. No trees in sight - anywhere. Any piece of land with a tree is King.

The Karoo is a semi-desert natural region of South Africa

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
