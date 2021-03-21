Egrets and Ibris

This beautiful pond is situated in the middle of a town - Montague. The trees are overcrowded with Egrets and Sacred Ibris with a few other minor birds.



The palm tree has weavers nests dangling and almost touching the water.

Every tree, every branch has either an egret or an ibis - most with nests - this is rather unusual, as we are heading towards winter and rainy season



I struggled terribly with my camera in Montagu, Not sure why. Either camera needs a service, or it was mid-day and the sun too harsh. Taking photos at mid-day has never been a problem in the past. It seems that all my photos are out of focus and blurry. I am also struggling to edit them. Basically, I feel like I am a true beginner and not really know what to do. I am truly surprised that you enjoyed them and some have landed on TP. Thank you



Yes, I do have more to show you, not many, just a few more



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe



