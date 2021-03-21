Previous
Egrets and Ibris by ninaganci
Photo 1044

Egrets and Ibris

This beautiful pond is situated in the middle of a town - Montague. The trees are overcrowded with Egrets and Sacred Ibris with a few other minor birds.

The palm tree has weavers nests dangling and almost touching the water.
Every tree, every branch has either an egret or an ibis - most with nests - this is rather unusual, as we are heading towards winter and rainy season

I struggled terribly with my camera in Montagu, Not sure why. Either camera needs a service, or it was mid-day and the sun too harsh. Taking photos at mid-day has never been a problem in the past. It seems that all my photos are out of focus and blurry. I am also struggling to edit them. Basically, I feel like I am a true beginner and not really know what to do. I am truly surprised that you enjoyed them and some have landed on TP. Thank you

Yes, I do have more to show you, not many, just a few more

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe

21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is really pretty with the water like glass. That would be something to see so many birds there. I hope you figure out what the problem is with your camera. That can be so frustrating! Good shot!
March 23rd, 2021  
