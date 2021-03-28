Sign up
Autumn Harvest
As Cape Town does not really have autumn, we tend to go from one day of heatwave to the next day freezing cold.
This is the best I could find for autumn.
Our trees are evergreen, therefore no colourful leaves
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful pov and composition ! Love the tranquil autumnal scene with the big bales of hay ready to be taken for winter store ! fav
March 29th, 2021
