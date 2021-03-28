Previous
Autumn Harvest by ninaganci
Autumn Harvest

As Cape Town does not really have autumn, we tend to go from one day of heatwave to the next day freezing cold.

This is the best I could find for autumn.

Our trees are evergreen, therefore no colourful leaves

Stay Safe
28th March 2021

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful pov and composition ! Love the tranquil autumnal scene with the big bales of hay ready to be taken for winter store ! fav
March 29th, 2021  
