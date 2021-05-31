Previous
Next
White Flower by ninaganci
Photo 1115

White Flower

From my garden, and I have no idea what it is called

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
They look like jonquils to me. Early out in Spring. lovely
June 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise