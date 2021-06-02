Previous
Next
Aqua Aura Geo by ninaganci
Photo 1117

Aqua Aura Geo

Life is very hectic right now, will visit and load when I can

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful crystal, wonderful colours!
June 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise