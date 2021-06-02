Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1117
Aqua Aura Geo
Life is very hectic right now, will visit and load when I can
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
1
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1117
photos
83
followers
83
following
306% complete
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
1st June 2021 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful crystal, wonderful colours!
June 3rd, 2021
365 Project
