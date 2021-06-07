Previous
Next
Winter Daisy by ninaganci
Photo 1122

Winter Daisy

We do have somewhat mild winters - that means flowers are still blooming. Yes, we have flowers all year round in nature.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise