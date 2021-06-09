Previous
Next
Cape Aloe (Aloe Ferox) by ninaganci
Photo 1124

Cape Aloe (Aloe Ferox)

Native to South Africa, this type of aloe consists of blue-green leaves that often have tinges of rose and get up to 3 feet long. When the older leaves dry out, they remain on the plant and form a petticoat on the stems. Bright red-orange, tubular flowers appear in the Winter, which perfectly complement the orangish teeth surrounding each stem. The aloe is known for its valuable gel and can get as tall as 9 feet high.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

They are huge - as high as trees

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise