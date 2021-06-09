Cape Aloe (Aloe Ferox)

Native to South Africa, this type of aloe consists of blue-green leaves that often have tinges of rose and get up to 3 feet long. When the older leaves dry out, they remain on the plant and form a petticoat on the stems. Bright red-orange, tubular flowers appear in the Winter, which perfectly complement the orangish teeth surrounding each stem. The aloe is known for its valuable gel and can get as tall as 9 feet high.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



They are huge - as high as trees



Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe