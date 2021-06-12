Previous
Next
Too Many Bees by ninaganci
Photo 1127

Too Many Bees

Zooming in closer
How many bees do you see? I ran out of fingers

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

They are huge - as high as trees

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
This is stunning, Nina! I love the close-up with these brilliant colours (and all the bees 😀 )
July 1st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail and capture of the Bees.
July 1st, 2021  
Peter H ace
Great clarity and vivid colours.
July 1st, 2021  
Fisher Family
Lovely, great detail, and so many bees - fav!

Ian
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise