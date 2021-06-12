Sign up
Photo 1127
Too Many Bees
Zooming in closer
How many bees do you see? I ran out of fingers
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
They are huge - as high as trees
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
4
2
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1127
photos
83
followers
82
following
Heather
ace
This is stunning, Nina! I love the close-up with these brilliant colours (and all the bees 😀 )
July 1st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail and capture of the Bees.
July 1st, 2021
Peter H
ace
Great clarity and vivid colours.
July 1st, 2021
Fisher Family
Lovely, great detail, and so many bees - fav!
Ian
July 1st, 2021
