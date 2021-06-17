Previous
Granadilla Finger by ninaganci
Photo 1132

Granadilla Finger

I am just fascinated by these delicate 'fingers'. Took so many photos.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

They are huge - as high as trees

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
310% complete

View this month »

Taffy ace
An interesting, elegant shape.
July 5th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and a lovely green but reminds me of a fishing hook !!
July 5th, 2021  
