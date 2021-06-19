Sign up
Photo 1134
Its Raining
When it rains, Capetownians stay indoors and make soup. Seems like winter has come, though the promise of sunshine this weekend.
Photo of my garden take through the window
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
They are huge - as high as trees
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love peering at your garden through the raindrops on you window pane !
July 8th, 2021
