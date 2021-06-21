Previous
Protea by ninaganci
Photo 1136

Protea

from a beautiful bouquet, I received this week

Am not sure which protea it is as its almost white with a black 'beard' inside

They are huge - as high as trees

21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful-exotic , so expensive if you buy in the UK -- love the capture ! fav
July 10th, 2021  
Wylie ace
lovely, lucky you for the bouquet.
July 10th, 2021  
