Photo 1136
Protea
from a beautiful bouquet, I received this week
Am not sure which protea it is as its almost white with a black 'beard' inside
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
They are huge - as high as trees
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
365
Taken
10th July 2021 11:24am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful-exotic , so expensive if you buy in the UK -- love the capture ! fav
July 10th, 2021
Wylie
ace
lovely, lucky you for the bouquet.
July 10th, 2021
