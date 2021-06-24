Previous
Double Pink Hibiscus by ninaganci
Photo 1139

Double Pink Hibiscus

Taken in my garden yesterday. Today we are experiencing torrential rains. A true Cape of Storms day. It is winter............

Am still behind, and slowly catching up

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
Nina Ganci

I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. I like the many tiny raindrops.
July 12th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 12th, 2021  
