Ibis Hadida by ninaganci
Photo 1173

Ibis Hadida

28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these useful albeit very noisy birds.
July 31st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
This is an unusual but interesting looking bird. Are they commonplace in SA.
July 31st, 2021  
Nina Ganci
@wakelys they are all over, in fact, more than seagulls (that you find everywhere as we live on a peninsula and always 10mins away from the sea.)
Thankfully, where I live, they are not common
July 31st, 2021  
