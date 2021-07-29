Sign up
Photo 1174
Hadida Ibis
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this rather unusual bird - fav!
Ian
July 31st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture of this bird with such a sheen on his feathers !
July 31st, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up.
July 31st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
The feathers look quite iridescent.
July 31st, 2021
