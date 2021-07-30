Previous
Next
Colourful Succulent - Vygie by ninaganci
Photo 1175

Colourful Succulent - Vygie

Vygies are a family of jewel-like plants that are in full flower during September (this year, I found this jewel early)

Vygies – or mesembryanthemums – are truly South Africa’s most colourful plant group

Their silky-textured flowers – in just about every colour of the rainbow with more than 1 800 species

The widely used Afrikaans name vygie – which literally means ‘small fig’ – is based on the fact that the top-like fruiting capsule also resembles a small fig.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Virginia Stapleton ace
Great detail; beautiful color
August 1st, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Pretty image, colors
August 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise