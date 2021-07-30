Sign up
Photo 1175
Colourful Succulent - Vygie
Vygies are a family of jewel-like plants that are in full flower during September (this year, I found this jewel early)
Vygies – or mesembryanthemums – are truly South Africa’s most colourful plant group
Their silky-textured flowers – in just about every colour of the rainbow with more than 1 800 species
The widely used Afrikaans name vygie – which literally means ‘small fig’ – is based on the fact that the top-like fruiting capsule also resembles a small fig.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
2
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Great detail; beautiful color
August 1st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Pretty image, colors
August 1st, 2021
