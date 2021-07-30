Colourful Succulent - Vygie

Vygies are a family of jewel-like plants that are in full flower during September (this year, I found this jewel early)



Vygies – or mesembryanthemums – are truly South Africa’s most colourful plant group



Their silky-textured flowers – in just about every colour of the rainbow with more than 1 800 species



The widely used Afrikaans name vygie – which literally means ‘small fig’ – is based on the fact that the top-like fruiting capsule also resembles a small fig.



