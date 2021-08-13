Sign up
Photo 1189
Looking for Food
On the prowl
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
5
2
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1189
photos
81
followers
81
following
325% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
1st August 2021 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A super shot of these birds against a lovely sky. The birds look like some kind of kite. Do you have kites in South Africa? Fav.
Ian
August 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured!
August 13th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
August 13th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nicely captured up in the sky !
August 13th, 2021
Bep
Wonderful capture.
August 13th, 2021
