Drying Snoek

The Snoek (Thyrsites atun) it is also called Cape snoek or barracouta in Australia, is a long, thin, ocean predator. The snoek is found in the seas of the Southern Hemisphere.



Snoek is one of the great culinary pleasures of the Western Cape (the province surrounding Cape Town). The flesh is oily and presumably packed with all the health benefits that oily fish brings; the meat is firm and strongly flavoured, rather like mackerel on steroids



Snoek, a fierce fish found in the sea off Cape Town is the staple diet and source of income for many Malay fisherman on the peninsula. It is pronounced “snook”, as in “look”. It’s also found in Australia and New Zealand where it is known as barracouta (no relation to baracuda). It tastes great when fresh.



Dried, salted snoek can be eaten as is, or served in a stew called smoorvis, or if you’re lucky you may get to experience a “snoek braai” - a real South African treat.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe