Photo 1192
Wild Mushrooms sign of Spring??
Wild mushrooms normally bloom in autumn, now I am spotting them in winter as we are heading towards spring.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
1
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax.
6
1
365
Canon EOS M6
10th August 2021 11:11am
Public
Diana
ace
What a beauty you found and captured, no wonder after all that rain and then the hot temperatures.
August 16th, 2021
