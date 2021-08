Bo Kaap 1 - On the Slopes of Lions Head

Hope you have your walking shoes on, as our colourful houses are built on very steep slopes of Lion's Head. I mean steep slopes - even cars have difficulty navigating some of the narrow streets.



The height of stoeps (verandas) in the Bo-Kaap vary according to the slope of the street. Most stoeps have solid seats at both ends, making the stoep a convenient gathering place for family and friends.



