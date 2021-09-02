Previous
Daisies in Hopefield by ninaganci
Photo 1209

Daisies in Hopefield

We now continue our tour of Hopefield viewing the wild spring flowers.

Hopefield is famous for the beautiful spring carpets of daisies. We were thrilled to see so many in the town itself.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
