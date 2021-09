White Daisies in Hopefield

On the outskirts of Hopefield we were surrounded by carpets and carpets of white daisies.



The fun thing about these spring flower carpets is that they all face the sun, if you look the other way, there is no colour, no flower to view - all flowers face the sun. This makes photographing spring flowers difficult



