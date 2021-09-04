Previous
White Daisies in Veld by ninaganci
Photo 1211

White Daisies in Veld

Note how the daisies are all facing the sun. Was extremely difficult for me to take this photo, as there was a fence and difficult to compose properly. I just liked the idea of the wood in front

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details

Bep
Nicely composed.
September 4th, 2021  
