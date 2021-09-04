Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1211
White Daisies in Veld
Note how the daisies are all facing the sun. Was extremely difficult for me to take this photo, as there was a fence and difficult to compose properly. I just liked the idea of the wood in front
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1211
photos
86
followers
86
following
331% complete
View this month »
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
23rd August 2021 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bep
Nicely composed.
September 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close