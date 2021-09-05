Sign up
Photo 1212
River runs Through it
Thank you for visiting Hopefield and wild spring daisies with me. Hope you enjoyed the trip.
New tour coming up soon
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
23rd August 2021 2:24pm
Privacy
Public
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and pretty shades of green.
September 5th, 2021
Fisher Family
Lovely composition and reflections.
Katharine
September 5th, 2021
Pat Thacker
Ah beautiful, a lovely green fresh scene.
September 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and reflections, we sure had enough rain!
September 5th, 2021
