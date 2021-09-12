Cape of Good Hope

The most south-western point of the African continent.



The signboard announces the Cape of Good Hope as, “The most south-western point of the African continent”. The most southern point belongs to a near neighbour, Cape Agulhas, 150kms to the east.



It was initially called the Cape of Storms due to its devastating toll it took on the Portuguese explorers who attempted to round the Cape in the 1600s and 1700s.



Eventually, however, it came to be seen in a different light. After the inhospitable Skeleton Coast of endless dunes and no water sources in Namibia, Cape Point became a symbol of hope.



There was fresh water here and vegetables too, vital resources for the sailors. The chances of getting to India, their final destination, were now greatly improved.



The Portuguese king renamed it Cabo da Boa Esperança, the Cape of Good Hope.



