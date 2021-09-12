Sign up
Photo 1219
Cape of Good Hope
The most south-western point of the African continent.
The signboard announces the Cape of Good Hope as, “The most south-western point of the African continent”. The most southern point belongs to a near neighbour, Cape Agulhas, 150kms to the east.
It was initially called the Cape of Storms due to its devastating toll it took on the Portuguese explorers who attempted to round the Cape in the 1600s and 1700s.
Eventually, however, it came to be seen in a different light. After the inhospitable Skeleton Coast of endless dunes and no water sources in Namibia, Cape Point became a symbol of hope.
There was fresh water here and vegetables too, vital resources for the sailors. The chances of getting to India, their final destination, were now greatly improved.
The Portuguese king renamed it Cabo da Boa Esperança, the Cape of Good Hope.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Suzanne
ace
That is so interesting Nina! Early immigrants to Australia came by ship via the Cape of Good Hope route. This might interest:
https://museumsvictoria.com.au/immigrationmuseum/resources/journeys-to-australia/
September 12th, 2021
