Looking Back by ninaganci
Photo 1221

Looking Back

from the Point I looked back and saw this the Indian Ocean on right and the Atlantic Ocean on left. Both oceans at the same time.
If you look carefully, you can see the difference in colours.

Not your typical view

Below you can clearly see the only road leading to Cape Point with the car park

The meeting of 2 oceans (sometimes)

Cape Point is famed as the meeting point of two oceans, the Atlantic and the Indian Oceans, (the restaurant at Cape Point is even called Two Oceans) but this is not technically correct.

The currents of the two oceans meet at the point where the warm-water Agulhas current meets the cold water Benguela current and turns back on itself—a point that fluctuates between Cape Agulhas and Cape Point.

14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Judith Johnson
Such an iconic picture!
September 14th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and view.
September 14th, 2021  
tony gig
Lovely capture...fav
September 14th, 2021  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Wow, very cool
September 14th, 2021  
