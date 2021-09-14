Looking Back

from the Point I looked back and saw this the Indian Ocean on right and the Atlantic Ocean on left. Both oceans at the same time.

If you look carefully, you can see the difference in colours.



Not your typical view



Below you can clearly see the only road leading to Cape Point with the car park



The meeting of 2 oceans (sometimes)



Cape Point is famed as the meeting point of two oceans, the Atlantic and the Indian Oceans, (the restaurant at Cape Point is even called Two Oceans) but this is not technically correct.



The currents of the two oceans meet at the point where the warm-water Agulhas current meets the cold water Benguela current and turns back on itself—a point that fluctuates between Cape Agulhas and Cape Point.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe



