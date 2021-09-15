Previous
Good Hope Bay by ninaganci
Good Hope Bay

This view is from the top https://365project.org/ninaganci/365/2021-09-12

That splash of white is a rock out at sea. Graveyard of many many many ships.

The Cape of Good Hope Name
The name Cape of Good Hope dates back to the 15th century, when Portuguese sailor Bartolomeu Dias became the first European to view Cape Point while in search of the southern tip of the African continent.

According to historical records, Dias first named the region Cape of Storms, owing to the tumultuous weather and treacherous waters, but later, after a suggestion by King John II of Portugal, it changed to the more optimistic Cape of Good Hope.

Merrelyn ace
I wonder how long it will be before I can reschedule my trip to your part of the world?
September 15th, 2021  
Lastrami
What a wonderful landscape! Lovely composition. Fav
September 15th, 2021  
