Photo 1280
Speckled Pigeon
Sorry, have not been around lately. Computer problems. Now all sorted.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
12th November 2021
12th Nov 21
6
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1280
photos
84
followers
84
following
350% complete
View this month »
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
17th November 2021 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
Nicely done!
Ian
November 18th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
So nicely captured
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
I love these pigeons, beautifully captured.
November 18th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Incredible detail in this photo!
November 18th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Wonderful capture and such lovely markings
November 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely markings on this pigeon ! love the red eye spectacle !!
November 18th, 2021
