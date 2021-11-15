Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1283
Air Plant
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1283
photos
84
followers
84
following
351% complete
View this month »
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
15th November 2021 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Love the POV
November 21st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So spiky and dried out look when still full of life -
November 21st, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful details and great composition.
November 21st, 2021
Fisher Family
A nice close-up, lovely detail - fav!
Ian
November 21st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Neat tones, composition
November 21st, 2021
Bep
Very pretty an beautiful on black.
November 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian