Air Plant by ninaganci
Air Plant

15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Corinne C ace
Love the POV
November 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So spiky and dried out look when still full of life -
November 21st, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful details and great composition.
November 21st, 2021  
Fisher Family
A nice close-up, lovely detail - fav!

Ian
November 21st, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Neat tones, composition
November 21st, 2021  
Bep
Very pretty an beautiful on black.
November 21st, 2021  
