Spirit Quartz

Spirit Quartz is an unusual member of the Quartz family – a community within a stone. Its core, a larger, candle-shaped crystal with a faceted termination point, is encrusted with hundreds of smaller crystal termination points.



Also referred to as Cactus Quartz or Porcupine Quartz, it is found only in the Magaliesberg Mountain region of South Africa, first appearing around 2001. Most Spirit Quartz is Amethyst, though Citrine, Smokey, and White Quartz are also mined



