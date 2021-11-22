Previous
Next
Spirit Quartz by ninaganci
Photo 1290

Spirit Quartz

Spirit Quartz is an unusual member of the Quartz family – a community within a stone. Its core, a larger, candle-shaped crystal with a faceted termination point, is encrusted with hundreds of smaller crystal termination points.

Also referred to as Cactus Quartz or Porcupine Quartz, it is found only in the Magaliesberg Mountain region of South Africa, first appearing around 2001. Most Spirit Quartz is Amethyst, though Citrine, Smokey, and White Quartz are also mined

Crystals are one of the hardest things to photograph, or so I find.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
How beautiful! And how interesting! I had no idea! To my eye, Nina, I think you've done a great job photographing this crystal- great focus, light, colour, and reflections. It's a real fav for me!
November 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise