Angel Aura Quartz by ninaganci
Photo 1291

Angel Aura Quartz

It’s a Clear Quartz bonded with Silver and Platinum, or sometimes with gold and a variety of other trace metals.

It is formed in a high-pressure vacuum chamber, and the precious metals give the Angel Aura Quartz it’s new and dazzling colour.

23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Mave
Great pointed crystals
November 29th, 2021  
