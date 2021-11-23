Angel Aura Quartz

It’s a Clear Quartz bonded with Silver and Platinum, or sometimes with gold and a variety of other trace metals.



It is formed in a high-pressure vacuum chamber, and the precious metals give the Angel Aura Quartz it’s new and dazzling colour.



