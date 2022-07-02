Gordon's Bay - Heart of the Cape!

Gordon’s Bay is centrally located close to Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Hermanus. Heart of the Cape, all 40km!



This photo is taken from one of the many Whale Lookout Points overlooking Gordon’s Bay Harbour



Gordon’s Bay lies in False Bay on the Atlantic side of the Peninsula

False Bay has warmer water compared with Atlantic Beaches in Cape Town!

Sea temperature in summer often reaches 22 °C (72 °F) in False Bay due to the South Easter wind blowing the warm Agulhas into False Bay.



