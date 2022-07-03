Sign up
Photo 1322
Overlooking False Bay
Standing at the same Whale View Point as yesterday's photo, you see False Bay's glory with Cape Point on the other side. (the blue mountain in the far distance)
Did not spot any whales on this trip, hopefully, when I go again soon they will frolic in the bay
I am inviting you to join me on my first road trip since lockdown
Thank you for viewing my photo and leaving comments. I really appreciate it.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
0
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1322
photos
72
followers
76
following
362% complete
View this month »
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th June 2022 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
close