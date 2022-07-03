Overlooking False Bay

Standing at the same Whale View Point as yesterday's photo, you see False Bay's glory with Cape Point on the other side. (the blue mountain in the far distance)



Did not spot any whales on this trip, hopefully, when I go again soon they will frolic in the bay



I am inviting you to join me on my first road trip since lockdown



