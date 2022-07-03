Previous
Overlooking False Bay by ninaganci
Photo 1322

Overlooking False Bay

Standing at the same Whale View Point as yesterday's photo, you see False Bay's glory with Cape Point on the other side. (the blue mountain in the far distance)

Did not spot any whales on this trip, hopefully, when I go again soon they will frolic in the bay

I am inviting you to join me on my first road trip since lockdown

Thank you for viewing my photo and leaving comments. I really appreciate it.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
