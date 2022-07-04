Sign up
Photo 1323
Into the Sun
Who said we must not photograph into the sun!
I know its not a done thing, but love taking this one every time.
Thank you for viewing my photo and leaving comments. I really appreciate it.
Wow! am super impressed, yesterdays photo landed both in TP and PP page, thank you very much
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
1
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1323
photos
72
followers
76
following
362% complete
View this month »
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th June 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Monica
It's beautiful!
July 4th, 2022
