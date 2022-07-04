Previous
Into the Sun by ninaganci
Into the Sun

Who said we must not photograph into the sun!
I know its not a done thing, but love taking this one every time.

Thank you for viewing my photo and leaving comments. I really appreciate it.
Wow! am super impressed, yesterdays photo landed both in TP and PP page, thank you very much
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details

Monica
It's beautiful!
July 4th, 2022  
