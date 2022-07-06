Kogel Bay

The Kogelberg area has the steepest and highest drop directly into the ocean of any southern African coastal stretch.



Kogel Bay is also known as Koeelbaai, which translates to Cannonball Bay, thought to be a reference to the cannonball-like rocks on the beach.



Whenever I travel this road, this is a must-stop and admire view. I never tire of this majestic scene.



Thank you for viewing my photos and leaving comments, we will continue with my road trip further tomorrow