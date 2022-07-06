Previous
Next
Kogel Bay by ninaganci
Photo 1325

Kogel Bay

The Kogelberg area has the steepest and highest drop directly into the ocean of any southern African coastal stretch.

Kogel Bay is also known as Koeelbaai, which translates to Cannonball Bay, thought to be a reference to the cannonball-like rocks on the beach.

Whenever I travel this road, this is a must-stop and admire view. I never tire of this majestic scene.

Thank you for viewing my photos and leaving comments, we will continue with my road trip further tomorrow
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my! How beautiful this is!
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise