Photo 1325
Kogel Bay
The Kogelberg area has the steepest and highest drop directly into the ocean of any southern African coastal stretch.
Kogel Bay is also known as Koeelbaai, which translates to Cannonball Bay, thought to be a reference to the cannonball-like rocks on the beach.
Whenever I travel this road, this is a must-stop and admire view. I never tire of this majestic scene.
Thank you for viewing my photos and leaving comments, we will continue with my road trip further tomorrow
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th June 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my! How beautiful this is!
July 6th, 2022
