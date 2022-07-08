Sign up
Photo 1327
Waddle Along
African penguins are amazing animals with unique adaptations that make them true masters of their environment.
Penguins walk with an adorable bum-wiggling, swagger-filled waddle. Their waddle looks very clumsy yet adorable.
Thank you for taking the time to view my photos, leaving comments, fav and advice. I really appreciate it. Thank you.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
2
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th June 2022 5:41pm
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 8th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Grace and dignity - Instant fav!
July 8th, 2022
