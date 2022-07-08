Previous
Next
Waddle Along by ninaganci
Photo 1327

Waddle Along

African penguins are amazing animals with unique adaptations that make them true masters of their environment.

Penguins walk with an adorable bum-wiggling, swagger-filled waddle. Their waddle looks very clumsy yet adorable.

Thank you for taking the time to view my photos, leaving comments, fav and advice. I really appreciate it. Thank you.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 8th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Grace and dignity - Instant fav!
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise