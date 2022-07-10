Juvenile Penguin

African penguin parents are very protective of their young during the first few weeks. As they start to moult and gain their proper feathers they are known as “downies”. When they lose this down which is replaced by their first proper feathers, they become known as “baby blues”.



Penguin chicks form crèches while they are still in their downy stage. This is when the new feathers have started replacing the down at about 30 days old. These crèches afford them protection against predators and allow them to share body warmth.



Crèches are formed because both parents need to go out and forage due to the increasing demands of the youngster. The biggest threat facing these older chicks is the ability of the parents to bring back enough food. A chick nearing fledging can consume up to 500 grams of food per day. By the time they reach the “baby blue” stage, they are large enough to survive alone at or near the nest site.



If food has been plentiful, the bluey may be ready for sea at about two months. If it has been scarce it can take up to four months in order to be strong enough for a taste of the wild and potentially dangerous ocean.



