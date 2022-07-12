Love Mommy

Mother and baby African penguin (jackass penguin) (Spheniscus demersus) is a species of penguin confined to southern African waters.



The African penguin is only found on the south-western coast of Africa, living in colonies on 24 islands between Namibia and Algoa Bay, near Port Elizabeth, South Africa. It is the only penguin species that breeds in Africa and its presence gave name to the Penguin Islands.



Two colonies were established by penguins in the 1980s on the mainland near Cape Town, namely Boulders Beach near Simon's Town and Stony Point in Betty's Bay. Mainland colonies probably only became possible in recent times due to the reduction of predator numbers, although the Betty's Bay colony has been attacked by leopards. The only other mainland colony is in Namibia, but it is not known when it was established.



Thank you for viewing my project as I share these penguin photos with you. One more photo to share before I move on. Hope you are not bored yet