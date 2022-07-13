Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1332
Feeding Time
Walking on the boardwalk above the penguins I was very lucky to spot the parents feeding their young.
The biggest threat facing chicks is the ability of the parents to bring back enough food. A chick nearing fledging can consume up to 500 grams of food per day.
Thank you for taking the time to view my photos, am sure you are bored with them now.
Tomorrow we will continue my journey
Thank you for your kind comments and favs
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1332
photos
72
followers
76
following
364% complete
View this month »
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th June 2022 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
My goodness, the beak goes in a long way.
July 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
No wonder the parent regurgitate the food when the youngster's beak goes so far down her throat !
July 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close