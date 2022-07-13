Feeding Time

Walking on the boardwalk above the penguins I was very lucky to spot the parents feeding their young.



The biggest threat facing chicks is the ability of the parents to bring back enough food. A chick nearing fledging can consume up to 500 grams of food per day.



