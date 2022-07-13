Previous
Next
Feeding Time by ninaganci
Photo 1332

Feeding Time

Walking on the boardwalk above the penguins I was very lucky to spot the parents feeding their young.

The biggest threat facing chicks is the ability of the parents to bring back enough food. A chick nearing fledging can consume up to 500 grams of food per day.

Thank you for taking the time to view my photos, am sure you are bored with them now.

Tomorrow we will continue my journey
Thank you for your kind comments and favs
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
My goodness, the beak goes in a long way.
July 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
No wonder the parent regurgitate the food when the youngster's beak goes so far down her throat !
July 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise