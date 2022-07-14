Previous
Next
Buoy Up by ninaganci
Photo 1333

Buoy Up

Our final destination is Kleinmond where we stayed for 2 nights before returning.

The town's name, meaning "small mouth" in Afrikaans, refers to its location at the mouth of the Bot River lagoon.

This photo is taken in the lagoon as it enters the ocean.

Thank you for viewing my project, am so happy you enjoyed the penguins as much as I did. There were over 300 photos I took of them. Together we will now visit the coast of Kleinmond

I always enjoy reading your comments and thanks for all the favs
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
365% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
What a lovely place to visit!
July 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful layers of sand , sea and sky !!!!!
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise