Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1333
Buoy Up
Our final destination is Kleinmond where we stayed for 2 nights before returning.
The town's name, meaning "small mouth" in Afrikaans, refers to its location at the mouth of the Bot River lagoon.
This photo is taken in the lagoon as it enters the ocean.
Thank you for viewing my project, am so happy you enjoyed the penguins as much as I did. There were over 300 photos I took of them. Together we will now visit the coast of Kleinmond
I always enjoy reading your comments and thanks for all the favs
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1333
photos
72
followers
76
following
365% complete
View this month »
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
30th June 2022 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
What a lovely place to visit!
July 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful layers of sand , sea and sky !!!!!
July 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close