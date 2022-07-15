Previous
Aloes in Bloom by ninaganci
Photo 1334

Aloes in Bloom

Sorry for the late load today, it's been a crazy day.
I will visit your photos tomorrow
I always enjoy reading your comments and thanks for all the favs
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely plant and capture ! fav
July 15th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are so bright and colourful
July 15th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
They are beautiful!
July 15th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Such vibrant colours
July 15th, 2022  
