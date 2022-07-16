Sign up
Photo 1335
Next
Photo 1335
Love Aloe Season
Sorry for late posting again, will catch up by tonight
The hills are on fire with the aloe display. These I took in a private front garden. Love the circle or heart they displayed
Thanks for viewing my project, will be visiting you soon
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th June 2022 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture of these beauties.
July 17th, 2022
