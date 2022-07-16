Previous
Love Aloe Season by ninaganci
Photo 1335

Love Aloe Season

Sorry for late posting again, will catch up by tonight

The hills are on fire with the aloe display. These I took in a private front garden. Love the circle or heart they displayed

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture of these beauties.
July 17th, 2022  
