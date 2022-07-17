Sign up
Photo 1336
Where is That Spider?
My first ever spider's web I captured. As I have never done this before, would love some hints and tips please
Thank you for taking the time to view my photos and leaving positive feedback. I always appreciate your advice.
Sorry the the delay of the last few days, I will be visiting now your photos
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
0
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1336
photos
72
followers
76
following
366% complete
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
30th June 2022 12:42pm
