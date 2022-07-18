Previous
Splash by ninaganci
Photo 1337

Splash

Even though the ocean was calm, the splash made a wonderful display

Thank you for viewing my photos, I appreciate all your kind comments
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Great shot and timing.
July 18th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Love the spray and your timing!
July 18th, 2022  
