Previous
Next
Glorious Winter's Day by ninaganci
Photo 1339

Glorious Winter's Day

Still in Kleinmond, Still on my trip.

The walk along the sea shore is breathtaking indeed. So much to see and do.

Even though we are in winter, the sun shone and the wind was still, Thus making it perfect to walk along the shore and admire the rock formations

Thank you for viewing my project, I enjoy reading your kind comments and favs
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot, love all the different textures.
July 20th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely coastal capture!
July 20th, 2022  
Monica
Lovely scene
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise