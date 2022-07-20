Sign up
Photo 1339
Glorious Winter's Day
Still in Kleinmond, Still on my trip.
The walk along the sea shore is breathtaking indeed. So much to see and do.
Even though we are in winter, the sun shone and the wind was still, Thus making it perfect to walk along the shore and admire the rock formations
Thank you for viewing my project, I enjoy reading your kind comments and favs
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
3
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
11
3
1
365
Canon EOS M6
30th June 2022 12:25pm
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, love all the different textures.
July 20th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely coastal capture!
July 20th, 2022
Monica
Lovely scene
July 20th, 2022
