Kleinmond Harbour

Being a coastal Dorpie (term used for little town or is it hamlets), Kleinmond surprisingly has a harbour. (not all coastal towns boast of a habour)



In 1954 the harbour area was declared an industrial area, and fisherman moved their homes higher up the mountain.



Today, its used mainly for private boats as the fishing boats use the bigger harbours nearby in Hermanus or Strand.



About 10 years ago, Kleinmond decided to turn their harbour into a waterfront – which consist of a handful of restaurants and shops. Basically 1 short road.



