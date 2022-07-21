Sign up
Photo 1340
Kleinmond Harbour
Being a coastal Dorpie (term used for little town or is it hamlets), Kleinmond surprisingly has a harbour. (not all coastal towns boast of a habour)
In 1954 the harbour area was declared an industrial area, and fisherman moved their homes higher up the mountain.
Today, its used mainly for private boats as the fishing boats use the bigger harbours nearby in Hermanus or Strand.
About 10 years ago, Kleinmond decided to turn their harbour into a waterfront – which consist of a handful of restaurants and shops. Basically 1 short road.
Thank you for viewing my project and enjoying the trip with me
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
2
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1340
photos
72
followers
76
following
367% complete
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
30th June 2022 4:15pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking area. I love the word Dorpie.
July 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
It's so fascinating to learn about other countries. Nice scene
July 21st, 2022
