Kleinmond Harbour by ninaganci
Kleinmond Harbour

Being a coastal Dorpie (term used for little town or is it hamlets), Kleinmond surprisingly has a harbour. (not all coastal towns boast of a habour)

In 1954 the harbour area was declared an industrial area, and fisherman moved their homes higher up the mountain.

Today, its used mainly for private boats as the fishing boats use the bigger harbours nearby in Hermanus or Strand.

About 10 years ago, Kleinmond decided to turn their harbour into a waterfront – which consist of a handful of restaurants and shops. Basically 1 short road.

Thank you for viewing my project and enjoying the trip with me
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking area. I love the word Dorpie.
July 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
It's so fascinating to learn about other countries. Nice scene
July 21st, 2022  
