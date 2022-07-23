Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1342
Aloe Ferox
Originally from South Africa, the Aloe Ferox, also known as Cape Aloe, is a large, eye-catching Aloe plant that is commonly found in arid and mountainous regions of South Africa.
The name Ferox means fierce in Latin, referring to the spiky leaves of this Aloe.
Apart from Lesotho and South Africa, the Aloe Ferox is rarely found elsewhere.
Growing as tall as 10 feet in height (3m), the Ferox consists of only one stem that is covered with leaves and rosettes at the crown.
The rosette is deep green and reddish-brown.
The leaves of this Aloe grow up to 1m and are covered with a brown shade near its spine.
The Aloe Ferox and Aloe Vera belong to the same family, and despite one of them being a common houseplant and the other a wild Aloe, the plants have similar features.
Thank you for viewing my project, I appreciate all your kind comments, advice and favs
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1342
photos
72
followers
71
following
367% complete
View this month »
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th June 2022 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close