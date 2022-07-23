Aloe Ferox

Originally from South Africa, the Aloe Ferox, also known as Cape Aloe, is a large, eye-catching Aloe plant that is commonly found in arid and mountainous regions of South Africa.



The name Ferox means fierce in Latin, referring to the spiky leaves of this Aloe.



Apart from Lesotho and South Africa, the Aloe Ferox is rarely found elsewhere.



Growing as tall as 10 feet in height (3m), the Ferox consists of only one stem that is covered with leaves and rosettes at the crown.



The rosette is deep green and reddish-brown.



The leaves of this Aloe grow up to 1m and are covered with a brown shade near its spine.



The Aloe Ferox and Aloe Vera belong to the same family, and despite one of them being a common houseplant and the other a wild Aloe, the plants have similar features.



