Photo 1343
Winter is Aloe Flowering Season
This beautiful aloe was spotted in a natural park in the city. The Pelargonium (background plant) is a wild geranium
Thank you for viewing my project, I always appreciate your kind words and favs
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely bright flower - there are so many varieties of Aloe , I have an aloe pot plant - more compact in leaf than this and the flower is not so bright but a pater peach colour !
July 24th, 2022
