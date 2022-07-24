Previous
Next
Winter is Aloe Flowering Season by ninaganci
Photo 1343

Winter is Aloe Flowering Season

This beautiful aloe was spotted in a natural park in the city. The Pelargonium (background plant) is a wild geranium

Thank you for viewing my project, I always appreciate your kind words and favs
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely bright flower - there are so many varieties of Aloe , I have an aloe pot plant - more compact in leaf than this and the flower is not so bright but a pater peach colour !
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise