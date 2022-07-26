Previous
Alone by ninaganci
Photo 1345

Alone

Was surprised to spot this growing all alone in a park. No flowers nearby

26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Lovely find and shot, such a unique looking flower.
July 26th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Is this a type of orchid?
July 26th, 2022  
