Photo 1345
Alone
Was surprised to spot this growing all alone in a park. No flowers nearby
Thank you for viewing my project, I appreciate all your kind visits and comments, Love the favs
Thank you
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
26th July 2022 12:44pm
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shot, such a unique looking flower.
July 26th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Is this a type of orchid?
July 26th, 2022
