Concentration by ninaganci
Photo 1348

Concentration

Playing a game with marbles

Thank you for viewing my project and all your kind comments and fav
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
What a great candid, brings back fond memorries of my childhood.
July 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful little boy - enjoying the game - a great candid shot !
July 29th, 2022  
