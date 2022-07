Zumba Christmas in July Part 1

July is our coldest month, we sometimes celebrate Christmas as a promotion



I was invited by a Zumba School to capture the moments.



This is the first time I have ever done something like this. Am going to share my photos with you, welcome to give me advice and help in the future (I did struggle with camera settings as the lighting was difficult)



In this photo, you see Nadia, the owner of Zumba School, with Arelene, who takes every opportunity to dress up.



Thank you for viewing my project